Dine & drink

Like other area breweries, Wake Brewing might be closed right now, but its beers are available to-go every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the brewery, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island.
Watch its social media pages for its offerings — any of which would make for some delicious beer bread. The brewery recently posted a recipe for it on its social media, and invited fans to make their own and post photos. Give it a try, and if you feel so inclined, post a photo yourself.
Wake Beer Bread
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
12 ounces of beer
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, or line with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir beer into dry ingredients with a wooden spoon. Pour half of the melted butter into the bottom of the loaf pan, then spoon in the batter. Pour the rest of the butter on top. Bake 50-60 minutes, until golden brown, and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.
