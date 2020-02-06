Dinner for Two
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three Davenport retail locations will no longer have 24-hour shopping hours.
- Updated
You come to expect excuses.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Tuesday night following President Trump's State of the Union address. Here's what she had to say.
- Updated
Davenport Police investigators named the pedestrian and have identified the driver involved in Thursday's early morning hit-and-run on Brady Street.
- Updated
DJ Carton is stepping away from the basketball court for the immediate future.
- Updated
A new sign has gone up in front of the former Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses in the northwest corner of Davenport's Northwest Bouleva…
- Updated
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi paid for the adoption fees for every dog at KC Pet Project, an animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Updated
Beginning Feb. 10, all Quad-City Hy-Vee grocery stores will close at midnight and reopening at 5 a.m. each day, the company has said.