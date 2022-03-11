Tags
Agents with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Davenport Police tactical teams took three people into custody early Wednesday af…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
The man who died at an outdoor shooting range in February near Princeton died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
Two Davenport people charged after fight leads to shooting in Genesis West emergency room lobby.
WILTON — The group of about 60 people who lined the overpass at Highway 38 and Interstate 80 Saturday morning adopted the tongue–in–cheek nick…
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
An Iowa banking executive accused of attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration has been sentenced to nine months in prison and o…
After a four-day trial in district court, a Scott County jury on Thursday found Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr. guilty of homicide by vehicle and ot…
WEST LIBERTY — A West Liberty School District guidance counselor has been charged with sexually abusing a minor student.
