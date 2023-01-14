Dip-N-Dots

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An indoor theme park is moving into the former Schnucks grocery store and Marshalls department store at Duck Creek Plaza, Bettendorf.
Derek Oldfather thought he was going to die in a conveyor belt at King's Material in Eldridge. It wasn't his time.
Players, coaches and family members from a Quad-City volleyball club were on their way Sunday to Cedar Falls when they got caught in a major crash on I-80.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
A Goose Lake man who ran over his girlfriend with his truck and killed her during an argument pleaded guilty Monday in the case, according to …
Galena Brewing Company Ale House at 1534 River Drive in Moline has permanently closed.
A ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday has overturned a U.S. District Court judge’s denial of qualified immuni…
A Davenport man serving eight years on federal supervised release on a drug trafficking conviction is facing charges after he allegedly fled p…
A Davenport man is accused of exposing himself to a child and soliciting the child to engage in a sex act, Davenport Police said.
A Davenport man with a history of misusing 911 was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making at least 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Commun…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.