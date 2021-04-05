Director's Welcome

I was born and raised in Geneseo. On behalf of our wonderful city, I cordially invite you to make yourself at home while visiting and to experience what I have known for my entire life – the Geneseo way! Once you experience what Geneseo has to offer, I guarantee you will know why Geneseo continues to grow and evolve positively. From the friendly people in town to outstanding shopping options, to fine dining, to incredible public resources, Geneseo has something to offer to everyone. Come see for yourself what makes our community…uniquely Geneseo!