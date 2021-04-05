Director's Welcome

When it comes to exploring the Midwest, Geneseo is a not-so-hidden gem in Illinois. Located off of Exit 19 on Interstate 80 in Illinois, Geneseo has grown into a prosperous community that is continually recognized as a regional leader in many aspects. Adapting to the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Geneseo businesses have worked hard to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all.
Geneseo is home to a wide array of unique retail shops that feature gifts, original art, and clothing. Necessities such as tools, appliances, groceries, cars, and tractors can be found right here in Geneseo. We have many restaurants offering casual dining or a formal setting. Plan a day trip and explore our historic downtown shopping district. Relax and indulge at the newer establishments along the expanding Oakwood Avenue corridor, located in the southern half of town. There is so much to discover in Geneseo!
Geneseo has a long-standing commitment to academic excellence. Geneseo School District #228 has a tradition of producing future leaders and innovators. Staff and educators have high expectations for academic achievement. Geneseo schools offer a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities for all students. The Geneseo Maple Leafs football team – also known as The Green Machine – has been a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron for nearly a century! In addition to athletics, the Geneseo School District boasts award-winning fine arts, music, and performing arts programs.
The Geneseo Park District offers healthy lifestyle facilities that rival any athletic establishment. The outstanding amenities offered by the Geneseo Park District include impressive indoor/outdoor pools, fitness tracks, cardio/weight rooms, tennis courts, basketball courts, youth football field, meeting rooms, and training options that are sure to help anyone achieve their goals.
Nobody does festivals better than Geneseo! Geneseo’s ice cream socials, car cruises, holiday celebrations, and events are among the most popular and renowned in the region and many events are returning in 2021! Geneseo is particularly well-known throughout the region for its four annual marquee events – The Music Fest, Trains, Planes, & Automobiles, State Street Market, and the renowned Christmas Walk.
In 2020, the Geneseo Chamber and community volunteers teamed up to embrace innovation. Modified community events were safely organized and executed, attracting thousands to Geneseo while adapting to State of Illinois public health guidelines. Geneseo events have earned a reputation of being among the safest in Illinois, a reputation we are proud of. Geneseo will continue to host community events safely. Please take a moment to learn more about these events in the pages of this magazine. We hope to see you there!
Geneseo is home to Hammond-Henry Hospital, an award-winning state-of-the-art facility that includes an updated modern emergency room, surgical wing, skilled care, extended care, and home health. All of this is in addition to rehabilitation, imaging departments, and several specialty clinics.
I was born and raised in Geneseo. On behalf of our wonderful city, I cordially invite you to make yourself at home while visiting and to experience what I have known for my entire life – the Geneseo way! Once you experience what Geneseo has to offer, I guarantee you will know why Geneseo continues to grow and evolve positively. From the friendly people in town to outstanding shopping options, to fine dining, to incredible public resources, Geneseo has something to offer to everyone. Come see for yourself what makes our community…uniquely Geneseo!
Sincerely,
Zack Sullivan
Executive Director
Geneseo Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center