Join your favorite "Frozen" characters — Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, Swen and others — for a Disney on Ice adventure this week. See the show, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and with appearances by other Disney characters, on Thursday and Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, which range from $15 to $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $15-$60
