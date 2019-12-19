2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Girls' Cross Country All-Stars

Runner of the year: Lylia Gomez, jr., Moline
Champion at Western Big 6 meet; 10th at Minooka Regional; 13th at Normal Sectional; 51st at Illinois 3A state meet
Lauren Belvel, sr., Geneseo
8th at Western Big 6; 7th at Peoria Notre Dame Regional; 14th at Bloomington Sectional; 78th at 2A state meet
Maryn Bollinger, jr., Orion
Champion at Three Rivers Conference; 13th at Rock Falls Regional; 37th at Oregon Sectional.
Kendra Downing, fr., Ridgewood
6th at Three Rivers Conference; 10th at Rock Falls Regional; 31st at Oregon Sectional.
Anne Gregory, sr., United
1st at Lincoln Trail Conference; 2nd at Mercer County Regional; 10th at Elmwood Sectional; 29th at Illinois 1A state meet
Addison Knox, so., Sherrard
9th at Three Rivers Conference; 19th at Rock Falls Regional; 67th at Oregon Sectional.
Lacey Laxton, so., Geneseo
5th at Western Big 6; 5th at Peoria Notre Dame Regional; 15th at Bloomington Sectional; 87th at 2A state meet
Emily Lopez, sr., Moline
2nd at Western Big 6; 21st at Minooka Regional; 30th at Normal Sectional
Grace Moore, sr., Alleman
13th at Western Big 6; 9th at Rock Falls Regional; 42nd at Oregon Sectional.
Crystal Musgrave, so., Annawan-Wethersfield
2nd at Lincoln Trail Conference; 8th at Rock Falls Regional; 19th at Oregon Sectional; state qualifier
Brooke Norberg, sr., Orion
3rd at Three Rivers Conference; 20th at Rock Falls Regional; 47th at Oregon Sectional.
Izzy Nordstrom, so., Orion
7th at Three Rivers Conference; 18th at Rock Falls Regional; 60th at Oregon Sectional.
Jorden Robinson, jr., Erie-Prophetstown
8th at Three Rivers Conference; 16th at Rock Falls Regional; 77th at Oregon Sectional.
Brinley Rodgers, sr., United Township
3rd at Western Big 6; 19th at Minooka Regional; 32nd at Normal Sectional.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Mattie Kindelsperger; Rock Island: Mackenzie Meirhaeghe; Sherrard: Sarah Gibson; United Township: Maddie Miller, Analya Sedano.