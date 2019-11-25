DL Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North 6-2 235 so.
DL Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North 6-2 235 so.

Dominic Wiseman

Wiseman

Defensive player of year in his district and 4A second team all-stater, tackle had 44.5 tackles (20 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.

