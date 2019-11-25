DL/LB Ben Belken, North Scott 6-3 205 sr.
DL/LB Ben Belken, North Scott 6-3 205 sr.

  • Updated
Ben Belken

Belken

Northern Iowa recruit and 3A second team all-stater had seven TFL and three sacks. Led a defense which allowed 10 ppg.

