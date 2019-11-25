DL Logan Collier, Pleasant Valley 6-1 210 sr.
Logan Collier

Collier

Ignited PV defense with 11.5 TFL and 5 sacks. All-district end had four sacks in games vs. Bettendorf and North Scott. 

