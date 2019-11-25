DL Sam Strang, Dav. Central 6-3 220 sr.
DL Sam Strang, Dav. Central 6-3 220 sr.

All-district end had team-high 49 tackles (22.5 TFL and 4 sacks). Also rushed for team-high 587 yards and seven TDs. 

