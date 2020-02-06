DNC chair calls for recanvass of Iowa caucus
DNC chair calls for recanvass of Iowa caucus

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a recanvass of the Iowa Democratic caucus.

Perez made the call Thursday, three days after the first-in-the-nation caucus, and when 97% of results have been released.

"Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

As part of reforms after the 2016 caucus, the state party introduced a new system for reporting results this year, releasing sets of numbers this year.  Those reforms also included a way to recanvass and a recount, if necessary.

This story will be updated.

Tom Perez

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is hopeful that his party can return to power and is emphasizing Republican corruption ahead of the November midterm elections.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
