Do you know when to plant?

Believe it or not, it's never too early to start making plans for this year's garden. Knowing when to plant for your area and getting your plants started right will help you maximize the growing season.

When to grow?

Planting dates are determined two things: the first and last frost dates where you grow, and how much time it takes for a crop to mature. Always check the plant tag or seed packet for the recommended date.

Cool-Season Vegetables: These crops grow and develop best in the temperatures of early spring or fall. Some of these cool-season crops can withstand a frost without being damaged, and some are even improved by experiencing a light frost. Examples: carrots, kale, turnips, and radishes.

Warm-Season Vegetables: These crops do not grow well in lower temperatures and must be planted well after the average last frost date. Examples: tomatoes, squash, and peppers.

What planting zone do you live in?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides a national Hardiness Zone map with 13 zones to help gardeners and growers pick the best plants for where they live. From top to tip, Illinois has five hardiness zones: 5a, 5b, 6a, 6b, and 7a. Iowa has four hardiness zones: 4b, 5a, 5b, 6a. The Quad-Cities is in hardiness zone 5b.

Frost-free date: April 11-30. First frost: October 11-20.

The frost dates are averages, but both IOwa and Illinois Extension websites have a map of the latest spring frost dates that is also a good guide to be aware of.

Fruit and Vegetable Planting Dates

The below chart covers suggested date ranges to plant vegetable seeds or transplants outside in the Quad-Cities. Always confirm plant dates with the seed packet or plant tag. When there are two dates, the crop can be planted and harvested twice for both a summer and fall crop.

Planting Dates for Common Vegetables

Asparagus from Crowns

March 15 to April 15

Sow 12 to 18 inches apart and 6 inches deep. Spread roots and cover crown bud with 2 inches of soil; do not harvest first year; mow foliage after fall frost.

Bush Beans from Seed

May 10 - June 15 or July 15 - 30

Sow 2-4 inches apart and 1 inch deep.

Pole Beans from Seed

May 10 - June 15

Sow 4-6" apart, 1" deep.

Beets from Seed

April 10 - July 15 (Fall crop)

Sow 1" apart, ½" deep. Soak in water 24 hours before planting; thin seedlings to 2" apart.

Broccoli from Transplant

April 10-May 1, July 1-15

Sow ¼ - ½" deep, 12-24" apart.

Cabbage from Transplant

July 10 - 20 (Fall crop)

Sow 12-24" apart.

Carrots from Seed

April 10 - July 15 (Fall crop)

Sow ½" apart, ½" deep. Mix with sand or soil to spread seed more evenly; keep moist during germination; thin to 1".

Cauliflower from Transplant

July 10 - 20 (Fall crop)

Sow 18-24" apart.

Chard from Seed or Transplant

April 10 - June 1, July 21 - August 1

Sow seed 2-4" apart, 1" deep. Thin to 6" if seeded.

Corn from Seed

May 1 - July 9

Sow 12" apart, 1" deep.

Cucumber from Seed

May 10 - June 15

Sow 12" apart, 1" deep.

Eggplant from Transplant

May 10 - June 15

Sow 18-24" apart.

Endive from Seed

April 1 - May 1, July 21 - August 15

Broadcast seed. Top dress with ¼" of soil, thin to 9".

Garlic Clove

Best planted in fall

October

Sow 2-4" apart, 1-2" deep.

Kale from Transplant

April 1 - 30, July 21 - August 1

Seed 6" apart, ½" deep. Thin to 12".

Kohlrabi from Seed

March 25 - April 5, July 1

Sow 4" apart, ½" deep.

Lettuce from Seed

April 1 - 30, July 1 - August 31

Broadcast seed. Top dress with ¼" of soil; thin to 4"; consider shade for late plantings.

Muskmelon from Seed

May 20 - June 10

Sow 24" apart, 1" deep.

Mustard Seed

April 1 - 30, July 1 - August 31

Sow 4" apart, ½" deep.

Okra from Transplant

May 10 - June 15

Sow 12-24" apart.

Onion (green) Sets

March 25 - May 1

Sow 2" apart, 1" deep.

Parsnip from Seed

May 1 - July 21 (Fall crop)

Sow 3" apart, ½" deep. Thin to 18-24".

Peas from Seed

April 10 - May 1

Sow 1" apart, 1" deep.

Pepper from Transplant

June 1 - July 15

Sow 24" apart.

Potato

April 1 - 15

Sow 12" apart, 2" deep.

Pumpkin

May 20 - June 10

Sow 5 seeds per hill, 1" deep, 3-6' between hills. Thin to 2 or 3 best seedlings.

Radish from Seed

April 5 - June 1, August 1 - 30

Sow 1-4" apart, ½" deep.

Rhubarb from Roots or Crown Bulbs

March 25 - May 15, July 21 - August 1 |

Sow 2' apart, 2" deep. Rhubarb is a perennial crop.

Rutabaga from Seed

May 1 - July 21 (Fall crop)

Sow 2" apart, 1/2" deep. Thin to 6" when plants are 2" tall.

Spinach from Seed

March 25 - April 15, July 21 - August 30

Broadcast seed. Top dress with ½" soil; thin to 2-4.

Squash (summer) from Seed

May 10 - June 15

Sow 2 seeds 24-36" apart, 1" deep. Thin weaker seedlings.

Squash (winter) from Seed

May 20 - June 1

Sow 4 seeds per hill, 6' between hills, 1" deep. Thin to two strongest seedlings.

Sweet Potato Slips

May 10 - June 1

Sow 12" apart on a raised ridge 8" tall.

Tomato from Transplant

May 10 - June 1

Sow 24-36" apart. Bury transplant up to bottom two leaves.

Turnip from Seed

May 1 - July 21 (Fall crop)

Sow 2" apart, ½" deep. Thin to 4" when plants are 4" tall.

Watermelon from Seed

May 10 - June 15

Sow 3-4 seeds per hole, 4-6' apart, 1" deep. Thin to two strongest seedlings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0