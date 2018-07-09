A major stretch of John Deere Road in Moline remains under construction and will require careful navigation. But as always, there is a network of shuttles available to help you get there.
To avoid traffic jams, we suggest you browse the map at johndeereclassic.com/spectators/maps-parking.
Motorists can park at the following sites to hop aboard a shuttle:
• Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, 1777 Isle Parkway ($10/day)
• Quad-City Downs, 5005 Morton Drive, East Moline ($10/day)
VIP parking is available at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, Archer Drive/Avenue of the Cities, East Moline ($15/day)
Tournament sponsors can park at Jewel-Osco, 1312 John Deere Road, Silvis.
