Road Construction
Work continues with the project replacing the westbound lanes along John Deere Road in Moline from west of 38th Street to east of 70th Street.

A major stretch of John Deere Road in Moline remains under construction and will require careful navigation. But as always, there is a network of shuttles available to help you get there. 

To avoid traffic jams, we suggest you browse the map at johndeereclassic.com/spectators/maps-parking

Motorists can park at the following sites to hop aboard a shuttle:

• Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, 1777 Isle Parkway ($10/day)

• Quad-City Downs, 5005 Morton Drive, East Moline ($10/day)

VIP parking is available at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, Archer Drive/Avenue of the Cities, East Moline ($15/day)

Tournament sponsors can park at Jewel-Osco, 1312 John Deere Road, Silvis.

