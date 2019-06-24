Dogs and their people are invited to the first Dog’s Day Out event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fejervary Park, 1800 W 12th St., Davenport. More than 25 Quad-City pet-related businesses and services will be represented. Samples and coupons will be given away. Live music and food vendors will be featured. $5 per person – dogs will be admitted free. All proceeds from this event go directly to help homeless pets at the Humane Society of Scott County.

