A man accused in Rock Island County of beating a woman and tying her to a chair in October is alleged to have done so during a domestic quarrel.
Justin T. Pyles, 33, Davenport, is accused of kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for the attack, according to court records. Authorities contend Pyles knowingly, secretly confined the victim without her permission on Oct. 27. Pyles is additionally accused of beating the victim with a shovel and impeding her breathing by covering her mouth with duct tape.
On Monday, Pyles underwent a preliminary hearing on the charges. Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Adam Moseley testified about the evidence against Pyles, including the injuries suffered by the victim, which he said he observed firsthand.
“These were probably some of the most severe injuries that I have seen,” he said.
Based on the interview with the victim and other evidence, investigators believe the incident actually began on Oct. 26, when Pyles, at the time the victim’s boyfriend, and two other people, Alton O. Buford, 30, Moline, and Madeline Bakoylis, 27, Davenport, picked up the victim, Moseley said.
Buford and Bakoylis also are charged with kidnapping, court records state.
Once they were in the vehicle together, Pyles accused the victim of cheating on him, which she denied, Moseley said. Pyles then struck her several times.
After this, they drove to a residence in the 17000 block of 10th Avenue in East Moline, Moseley said. Once there, Pyles asked the victim to go into the basement with him, and the quarrel resumed downstairs.
“She advised that Mr. Pyles then struck her in the stomach with a shovel,” Moseley said.
It was after this that Pyles tied her to a chair, Moseley said. Pyles continued to hit her with his fists and possibly with a handgun. The beating continued for roughly two hours.
After this, the victim was freed and placed back in the vehicle, Moseley said. They stopped at Pyle’s mother’s residence to get gas money, and when the woman saw the victim’s injuries she asked her what happened. The victim told her to ask Pyles.
The group drove around until they ran out of gas, and at least Pyles and Bakoylis fell asleep in the vehicle, Moseley said. The victim was then able to call her father on a cellphone.
When her father arrived, the victim was able to get to his vehicle, Moseley testified. They fled as Pyles and Buford chased them.
Pyles, Buford and Bakoylis all agreed to be interviewed by the authorities, Moseley said.
Moseley said Pyles’ account of what happened was erratic. That account included that there was no physical contact between him and the victim. Later he alleged the victim struck him first during the quarrel and he hit her back or that the two were hitting each other all over the place.
Pyles told authorities he did not recall a lot because he had been using methamphetamine at the time of the incident, Moseley said.
Buford and Bakoylis both confirmed the three picked up the victim, that a quarrel started between the victim and Pyles, then got physical. Both said group went to the East Moline residence and the two later fetched a black strap at Pyles' request, which was one of the items he used to restrain the victim.
Buford said during his interview that he witnessed Pyles hit the victim with the shovel.
Moseley said evidence recovered included a plastic lawn chair with yellow rope hanging from it, a black strap and a shovel.
Once the testimony was complete, Judge Norma Kauzlarich found probable cause to continue the case against Pyles. His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 7. A tentative trial date was set for Dec. 26.
He was then returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.
His bail has been set at $250,000, according to court records. He must post a $25,000 bond to be released.
Pyles initially faced two charges of aggravated domestic battery, but one of those charges was amended to the lesser felony during Monday’s hearing.
Buford and Bakoylis also appeared Monday, but they both waived their preliminary hearings. Their court dates were the same as those for Pyles. They were then returned to the county jail.
Buford was being held on $100,000 bail, and would have to pay $10,000 to be released. Bakoylis’ bail is $50,000, so she would have to post $5,000.
