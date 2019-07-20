Kids can also participate in the Bix. Arconic's Jr. Bix, for children 12 and younger, takes place July 26 at 6 p.m. on 3rd Street outside the Quad-City Times building. Starting with the youngest, each heat lets kids run a specific distance and get a medal for their efforts.
On the other side of the building on 4th Street, kids ages 6-12 can run. Ages 6-7 will run a half-mile, while 8-12 run seven-tenths of a mile.
After the races, kids can enjoy a post-race party sponsored by Walmart in the Quad-City Times parking lot.
