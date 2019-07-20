Want to watch the race? You can stand just about anywhere along the course to watch, though if you wish to watch the starting gun you're advised to enter on 5th Street using the east and west sidewalks of Brady Street. Wheelchair viewing areas are at 5th St. and Brady Street on the west side of Brady, Kirkwood Blvd. and Brady Street on the west side of Brady, Kirkwood Blvd. and Belle Ave. in the green space in the Village of East Davenport and 3rd Street and Pershing Ave.
There's plenty to see and do race day; parties line the streets, and so do people cheering on the runners. Don't forget the costumes; runners compete every year in the costume contest. Last year's winners included the "The Running of the Bulls," who dressed as matadors and bulls.
