Fans in St. Louis have plenty of questions about the Albert Pujols situation. Columnist Jeff Gordon takes a shot at answering them.
More than 50 uniformed Rock Island police officers stood along the back and side walls of council chambers during Monday's meeting to protest recent comments made by Alderman Dylan Parker.
A Georgia man has been charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in a Davenport home, police said.
Justin Lamont Wright remains in the Scott County Jail, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day in west Davenport.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney filed felony charges Tuesday against two former correctional officers.
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to expand its presence in Iowa, coming off soaring profits as consumers flocked to online retailers during the C…
Reynolds says federal aid hurting recovery in decision to end pandemic unemployment benefit; Democrats call her decision ’heartless’
A Princeton man was arrested Wednesday for stealing almost $33,000 of property out of a motel room in Walcott. The property was stolen on Mar. 26 and returned on Apr. 7.
Davenport aldermen may make it more difficult to open a neighborhood bar.
A Rock Island restaurant owner recalls his experience after testing positive for COVID-19.