Dosunmu lifts Illini past Badgers

MADISON, Wisc. — It's as if Ayo Dosunmu wasn't willing to simply walk out of the Kohl Center on Wednesday night with a loss.
The Illinois sophomore guard rose to the occasion, scored five pivotal points in the final minute-and-a-half and led the Illini to a 71-70 win over Wisconsin, their first win in Madison since Feb. 9, 2010 and snapped a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin in the process.
Dosunmu hit a layup with 1:25 left to give the Illini a one-point lead, then snagged a rebound on the other end, got the ball back on offense and drilled a 3-pointer with 1:03 left on the clock after crossing up guard Brad Davison. Dosunmu finished with a team-high 18 points and six assists.
Even still, Illinois (11-5, 3-2) had to hold on to its breath after Dosunmu seemingly put the game away. Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2) got a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left by Kobe King to pull back within one point. The Illini inbounded the ball and eventually got it to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who was fouled. He missed the front end of the one-and-one to give the Badgers the ball back with 15 seconds left.
D'Mitrik Trice missed a layup and Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin got the rebound, tried to kick the ball to Dosunmu, but it went out of bounds.
But Bezhanishvili knew. He was dancing on the floor with his hands up as the referees went to the replay monitor.
After replay, it was determined the ball went out after time expired. Griffin finished with 12 points and freshman Kofi Cockburn had 15 points and six rebounds.
Griffin, for his part, helped Illinois erase a six-point deficit late in the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game to set up Dosunmu's heroics down the stretch. It was almost a carbon copy of the way Dosunmu closed out an upset win against Michigan State in Champaign last season.
It's the second straight win for the Illini, who overcame being called for 22 personal fouls, which put Wisconsin in the bonus for most of the second half.
The Illini host Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday.