Dosunmu lifts Illini past Badgers

MADISON, Wisc. — It's as if Ayo Dosunmu wasn't willing to simply walk out of the Kohl Center on Wednesday night with a loss.

The Illinois sophomore guard rose to the occasion, scored five pivotal points in the final minute-and-a-half and led the Illini to a 71-70 win over Wisconsin, their first win in Madison since Feb. 9, 2010 and snapped a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin in the process.

Dosunmu hit a layup with 1:25 left to give the Illini a one-point lead, then snagged a rebound on the other end, got the ball back on offense and drilled a 3-pointer with 1:03 left on the clock after crossing up guard Brad Davison. Dosunmu finished with a team-high 18 points and six assists.

Even still, Illinois (11-5, 3-2) had to hold on to its breath after Dosunmu seemingly put the game away. Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2) got a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left by Kobe King to pull back within one point. The Illini inbounded the ball and eventually got it to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who was fouled. He missed the front end of the one-and-one to give the Badgers the ball back with 15 seconds left.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

D'Mitrik Trice missed a layup and Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin got the rebound, tried to kick the ball to Dosunmu, but it went out of bounds.