Dosunmu on a tear for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Somewhere along the way as Ayo Dosunmu was explaining his late-game thought processes, Kofi Cockburn had decided to cut to the chase.

Dosunmu said all the right things in answering a question of when and how he knows to take a game over. He talked about reading the defense, making the right play and seizing the opportunity to attack based on extensive film review.

All of those things can be true. Now in his third year as an Illini, Dosunmu has displayed himself to be a student of the game. He dives into film and studies the NBA and college games. After Saturday's home win against Indiana, Dosunmu talked about the Hoosiers' defense getting lazy and how to attack that in closing out the game. After his answer, Cockburn interjected.

“He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it," Cockburn said. "Nobody can guard him. It’s that simple. He knows whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That’s it. He’s trying to be a nice guy."

The reality is that right now Dosunmu exists on a different plane than most other players in the college basketball world.

He scored 18 of Illinois' final 25 points on Saturday to close out against Indiana and had 30 points for the second straight game. That led to him being named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.