Dosunmu on a tear for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Somewhere along the way as Ayo Dosunmu was explaining his late-game thought processes, Kofi Cockburn had decided to cut to the chase.
Dosunmu said all the right things in answering a question of when and how he knows to take a game over. He talked about reading the defense, making the right play and seizing the opportunity to attack based on extensive film review.
All of those things can be true. Now in his third year as an Illini, Dosunmu has displayed himself to be a student of the game. He dives into film and studies the NBA and college games. After Saturday's home win against Indiana, Dosunmu talked about the Hoosiers' defense getting lazy and how to attack that in closing out the game. After his answer, Cockburn interjected.
“He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it," Cockburn said. "Nobody can guard him. It’s that simple. He knows whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That’s it. He’s trying to be a nice guy."
The reality is that right now Dosunmu exists on a different plane than most other players in the college basketball world.
He scored 18 of Illinois' final 25 points on Saturday to close out against Indiana and had 30 points for the second straight game. That led to him being named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
"The bottom line is Ayo played MVP level," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "(He) made every big play for them. When you have that guy you can go to at the end of the game like that, makes a problem for everyone else."
Dosunmu is averaging 24.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He's the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, and he's third in the nation in scoring.
He's the first Illini player with consecutive 30-point games since Kevin Turner from Dec. 30, 1997-Jan. 3, 1998. Dosunmu is one of three players in the nation to have at least three games of at least 30 points, joining Iowa's Luka Garza (five) and Minnesota's Marcus Carr (three).
Dosunmu’s three 30-plus-point games are the most by an Illini player since Malcolm Hill had four in 2015-16.
“I just try to go out there and make the right play," Dosunmu said. "The way I play basketball, I want the game to come to me. Sometimes in the first half, if I go the first 2-3 minutes without shooting, I’m fine with that because it’s the way I play, the approach I have to the game.
“When it’s time to finish, I know when it’s time to close. I know when it’s time to put the other team away, I come in and try to do that. I try to impact the game: Rebound, assist, play defense. When it’s time to finish the game, I try to put it away."
He's built an Illinois legacy on burying teams with last-second shots — hello, Michigan — or putting his foot on the accelerator late to shut down a team. As they broke a timeout in the second half, head coach Brad Underwood had a fairly simple, but poignant, message to his star player.
“Coach Underwood told me to be the best player in the country, finish the game off and I just accepted his challenge and came out there and made the shots I work on in the gym everyday," Dosunmu said.
Said Underwood: "I’ve said it many times, ‘Ayo is the best guard in the country.’ He proved that again (Saturday). You can double him, you can do whatever. He’s going to make the right pass, he’s going to make the right play. Then give him a crease and he’s going to make a lay-up or he’s going to make a free throw when he gets fouled."
Dosunmu shines in those late-game moments. He's talked often of his preparation and his near-manic workout regimen. This version of him — the version getting whatever shot he wants on the court — has been crafted for years.
Things weren't always pretty for him as a freshman. He had six points in his third collegiate game, which was a near upset against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational. He had eight points at Notre Dame on 3-of-10 shooting. He had five points against Ohio State at the United Center in Chicago on 1-of-9 shooting. He was 1-of-5 in his first Braggin' Rights game against Missouri and battled foul trouble.
Those struggles were met with big games that season, including an upset against Michigan State at home behind dagger 3-pointers from Dosunmu. He had 20 points against Maryland in a win at Madison Square Garden. More importantly than all, he learned from mistakes and slowly molded into the preseason All-American he is now.
“I knew Ayo was a hard-rockin’ dude," Underwood said. "I know how much his competitive spirit is. Sometimes guys wither and they don’t want those moments. It’s ultimately all about dealing with adversity. Let’s not forget that Ayo was once at a place as a freshman that was not really pretty. I still remember the game in Chicago where he missed nine lay-ups.
"Instead of that bothering him, that dude never flinched. His mindset is so tough. It was like, ‘OK, I had a bad game. How do I get better?’ It’s continual. Now when you put guys in that role and they do have success, now they think they’re invincible."