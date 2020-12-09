Double the challenge at US Women's Open on 2 golf courses

HOUSTON — Inbee Park tries to stick to a routine at the U.S. Women's Open to make sure she's not worn out before the tournament begins. A two-time champion, she prefers to play no more than nine holes each of the three practice rounds.

This year didn't allow for that.

The USGA for the first time is using two courses for the first 36 holes, the only way it could keep a full field at Champions Golf Club in a pandemic year that already has eliminated qualifying stages.

For the players, that means getting to know the Jackrabbit and Cypress Creek courses, cramming in as much as they can before Texas native Angela Stanford hits the opening tee shot Thursday.

"U.S. Women's Open golf courses are tough to learn one, but trying to learn two tough courses is definitely a big task for everyone this week," Park said Wednesday. "It's just a busy three days that we have to spend before the tournament starts.

"I rarely play 18-hole practice rounds before the tournament starts because we play 18 holes Thursday through Sunday, and I usually do nine. But I had to play 18 yesterday. I was going to play 18 twice, but my body was just too tired," she said. "I decided nine, 18, nine. That will be enough."