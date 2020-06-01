Downie: Time to toss the 'bad apples' excuse

Tasked with the unenviable job of defending a president stoking division during a crisis, national security adviser Robert O'Brien took to the nation's airwaves Sunday morning ready to deploy a key phrase. "We have got great law enforcement officers, not - not the few bad apples, like the officer [Derek Chauvin] that killed George Floyd. But we got a few bad apples that have given — given law enforcement a bad name," he told CNN's "State of the Union."

Lest anyone miss that phrase the first two times, he repeated shortly thereafter: "There are some bad apples in there. And there — there are some bad cops that are racist. And there are cops that are — maybe don't have the right training. And there are some that are just bad cops. And they need to be rooted out, because there's a few bad apples that are giving law enforcement a terrible name."

And when CNN's Jake Tapper asked O'Brien directly, "Do you think systemic racism is a problem in law enforcement agencies in the United States?" the national security adviser was clear. "No, I don't think there's systemic racism."