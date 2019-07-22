Thousands of people will throng the streets of downtown Davenport for the festival held in conjunction with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Weekend. Admission is free. Food, arts and crafts vendors, games and live music will be featured on 2nd Street between Brady & Ripley in the heart of downtown.
11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, downtown Davenport. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.