Downtown library renovation begins Dec. 28
Extensive renovation at the Davenport Public Library's main library at 321 Main St. begins Dec. 28.

For the safety purposes, the library will be closed to the public beginning Dec. 28 until March 2021.

Materials can no longer be picked at the library. Items already on hold at the Main Street facility can still be picked up using Curbside Delivery until the end of the day Dec. 26.

Both Eastern Avenue, 6000 Eastern Ave., and Fairmount St., 3000 Fairmount St., locations will remain open for Curbside Delivery and Drive-Up Window.

Questions? Contact the Library at (563) 326-7832, text DPLKNOWS to 6676, or by visiting www.davenportlibrary.com/about-us/contact-us.

Quad-City Times​

