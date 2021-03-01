Doxsie column add

No ordinary Joe: After starting much of last season, sophomore guard Joe Toussaint had seen his playing time decline in recent weeks. In the seven games leading up to Sunday, he averaged about 6 ½ minutes per game and totaled just five points and eight assists.

But he had a breakout performance against the Buckeyes, playing 13 ½ minutes and creating tons of scoring opportunities for teammates with seven assists.

“Joe T. is a warrior and he’s a helluva player,’’ center Luka Garza said. “It’s tough coming from last year when he was such a big part of the team and then we have Jordan Bohannon coming back … I think he’s done a really good job adjusting to that role. He comes in and plays as hard as he can.’’

Garza especially liked a play that occurred with about 6 ½ minutes to go in the first half when the ball was swatted out to halfcourt and it looked as though Ohio State’s Justice Sueing would be able to scoop it up and race to the other end. Instead, Toussaint hustled back and dove on the ball.

“That’s a huge play for our team,’’ Garza said. “Three weeks ago or at the beginning of the season, he might have just put his hand out and they would have gotten a layup. It just shows his toughness and his ability to go in there and play as hard as he can.’’

