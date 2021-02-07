Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Indiana

--Fran McCaffery occasionally has been criticized for his philosophy of sitting players on the bench for the remainder of the first half after they pick up two fouls, but Sunday’s game may have been the most blatant example of that strategy backfiring. The Hawkeyes once led by 13 points in the first half. They were up 10 (17-7) when Luka Garza was whistled for his second foul. They were up 12 (23-11) when Connor McCaffery got his second. They still were up 6 (27-21) when Jordan Bohannon went out with his second. By halftime, the Hawkeyes were down 33-31. Fran did bring Keegan Murray back in with two fouls but only for a minute or so. When reporters questioned the strategy, McCaffery angrily said it was “a ridiculous question.’’ It’s not. What was ridiculous was watching a sizable lead slip away without being flexible enough in your thinking to do something about it.