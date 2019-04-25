112516-IOWA-FB-001

Iowa lineman James Daniels works to create a hole for his brother, former Hawkeye LeShun Daniels, in Iowa's 2016 win over Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. James Daniels is expected to be a late first or early second-round pick in this week's NFL Draft.
Round 2James DanielsCChicago Bears
Round 2Josh JacksonCBGreen Bay Packers
Round 4Josey JewellLBDenver Broncos
    
