Drake buries UNI in women's MVC hoops action

DES MOINES, Iowa – Stinging from two straight losses on the road, the Drake University women's basketball team bounced back in impressive fashion, beating Northern Iowa 96-78 in Missouri Valley Conference play at the Knapp Center on Wednesday evening.
The Bulldogs clamped down on the Panthers with outstanding first-half defense, shot 56.3% for the game and got a lift from the return of senior guard Maddie Monahan in beating UNI for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings.
The Bulldogs (8-8, 6-3 MVC) held UNI’s leading scorer, Karli Rucker, to two points on 1-for-7 shooting. Rucker came in sixth in the league in scoring (14.5 points) and fifth in field goal percentage (.433).
Offensive woes were an issue all evening for the Panthers (8-8, 5-4 MVC) as they scored just 12 points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 43-24 at halftime after shooting just 26.5% from the field and committed 12 turnovers.
Cynthia Wolf led the Panthers with 18 points, freshman Maya McDermott scored 15 and Maahs had 12. The Panthers shot 44.3% for the game and finished 8-for-30 from 3-point range after going 1-for-13 in the first half.
Grace Berg led Drake's offense with 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Kierra Collier added 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Freshman Courtney Becker made all three of her 3-point shots and finished 5-for-7 overall in scoring a career-high 13 points and senior Mya Mertz gave the Bulldogs a big lift off the bench.
With 6-foot-3 Maggie Bair sidelined by an injury, Mertz played 15 valuable minutes in the post. She made all four of her shots in scoring eight points, one short of her career high.
Monahan, who had missed the three previous games because of an injury, made her first shot -- a 3-pointer from the left wing -- and finished with eight points while providing a steady presence with her veteran leadership.
Drake's Allie Wooldridge scored the first points of the game on a layup and the Bulldogs never trailed.
They raced to an early 11-2 lead, then took control after Megan Maahs scored to draw the Panthers to 20-16 early in the second quarter. Drake rattled off 14 straight points to start a 19-4 run that stretched the lead 39-18. The Bulldogs held UNI without a field goal in the stretch -- a span that covered 6 minutes, 43 seconds.
Berg scored six points and Becker knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to key the burst.
UNI shot much better in the second half, but the Bulldogs continued to shoot it well and stayed safely ahead. Two 3-pointers from Sarah Beth Gueldner took the lead to 63-42 before a mini-rally drew the Panthers to 67-53 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.