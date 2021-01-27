Drake buries UNI in women's MVC hoops action

DES MOINES, Iowa – Stinging from two straight losses on the road, the Drake University women's basketball team bounced back in impressive fashion, beating Northern Iowa 96-78 in Missouri Valley Conference play at the Knapp Center on Wednesday evening.

The Bulldogs clamped down on the Panthers with outstanding first-half defense, shot 56.3% for the game and got a lift from the return of senior guard Maddie Monahan in beating UNI for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings.

The Bulldogs (8-8, 6-3 MVC) held UNI’s leading scorer, Karli Rucker, to two points on 1-for-7 shooting. Rucker came in sixth in the league in scoring (14.5 points) and fifth in field goal percentage (.433).

Offensive woes were an issue all evening for the Panthers (8-8, 5-4 MVC) as they scored just 12 points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 43-24 at halftime after shooting just 26.5% from the field and committed 12 turnovers.

Cynthia Wolf led the Panthers with 18 points, freshman Maya McDermott scored 15 and Maahs had 12. The Panthers shot 44.3% for the game and finished 8-for-30 from 3-point range after going 1-for-13 in the first half.