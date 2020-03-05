Drake runs by Illinois State

ST. LOUIS — Freshman Antonio Reeves buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half to cut Drake's lead to 38-36.

That capped a great last two minutes of the first half as Illinois State seemingly had momentum on its side during Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in game at Enterprise Center.

"I thought we had a great mindset coming out of the locker room (for the second half)," said ISU coach Dan Muller.

Instead, what followed in the first 8:30 of the second half was a horror show as the Redbirds' season came to an end.

Drake scored the first 13 points after the intermission as turnovers, a constant source of angst for the Redbirds this season, reared up again. ISU made a spirited rally from a 17-point deficit before falling, 75-65.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"Just defensive breakdowns and turnovers. That's what it really came down to," said Zach Copeland, who scored 11 points in his final ISU game.

Drake (19-13), which had problems with ISU's zone in a 57-53 loss in Normal on Feb. 22, advanced to face regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Northern Iowa (25-5) in a noon Friday quarterfinal.