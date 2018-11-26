DES MOINES — As he walked off a football field in Morehead, Kentucky, two Saturdays ago, Drake fifth-year senior Nick Mertes threw away his smelly lineman gloves and mouthguard.
He’d just played in the final game of his football career. He knew he had no use for them anymore.
A defensive lineman, Mertes had just helped his Bulldog team to a 43-6 victory over Morehead State and a 7-3 final team record, good for second place in the Pioneer Football League, an FCS non-scholarship conference. He felt satisfied.
For his final collegiate game, Mertes’s family had flown in — his sister from California and his parents from Minnesota. After the victory, he took his time exiting the field, lingering with his pads on and embracing his fellow seniors, before hitting the locker room and discarding his football accessories.
A symbolic punctuation mark to conclude his career.
“We knew that was it,” he said.
Fellow redshirt senior Kieran Severa was also there, soaking in his final moments as a Bulldog linebacker. He, too, was content with the finale.
“Walking off the field against Morehead State, I was very emotional,” said Severa, the team’s leading tackler. “I was sad, but I had a lot of closure this season, so we were all ready to hang up the cleats.”
Except their cleats didn’t stay on the shelf for long.
Last Monday, back in Des Moines, as the Bulldogs prepared for a team meeting and to hand in their pads, they heard some peculiar rumblings: they might have one more game.
By Tuesday, it was confirmed. The non-scholarship Drake team would play one more contest, at Jack Trice Stadium, against nationally-ranked Iowa State on Dec. 1.
It was a lot to digest for a group of seniors who had just ostensibly finalized their careers.
“To be honest, my very first reaction was like, Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I — like we just went through this emotional end. Can I get myself geared up for another game?” redshirt senior defensive lineman Nathan Clayberg said.
Sean Lynch, a redshirt senior defensive back and captain, said: “I get goosebumps thinking about it.''
After seeing their season opener cancelled due to inclement weather, ISU scheduled a make-up game against Incarnate Word on Dec. 1. But those plans were muddied by Incarnate Word's FCS playoff appearance, so the Cyclones made arrangements to play Drake, which also had its season opener cancelled.
It will be the first time the neighboring teams will have met since 1985, when the Bulldogs beat the Cyclones in Ames. Back then, Drake offered football scholarships.
Ahead of Drake’s season finale at Morehead State, Drake coach Rick Fox knew that the matchup against ISU was a possibility, so he polled his captains in the Atlanta airport en route to Kentucky. He mentioned that the ISU game might be on the table, but called its chances “unlikely.”
“We all had the same unanimous reaction: We would absolutely love to play at Jack Trice Stadium against Iowa State if there’s any chance that it’s possible,” Severa said.
Lynch was on a different flight that day so Fox told him of the possibility in the hotel before they played Morehead State. The news of another game — although unlikely — was especially exciting to Lynch, who was forced to sit out the Morehead game with a concussion.
“That was a big deal for me,” Lynch said.
By the time the Bulldogs officially knew of the eleventh-hour addition to their schedule, many of them were already home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Because of that, the Bulldogs were not able to practice last week.
Once they returned from break, the Bulldogs were finally able to reconvene as a group. On Monday, they practiced as a team for the first time in eight days, to prepare for the most difficult opponent they’ve faced in decades.
While Drake was not among the 24 teams to qualify for the FCS playoffs, it was among the stingiest defenses. It held opponents to just 18.3 points and 198 yards per game, good enough for eighth and 13th, respectively, in the country.
Still, the contest between No. 24 Iowa State, a team that contended for a Big 12 title, and a Drake team without any scholarship players figures to be remarkably one-sided. ISU opened as a 42.5-point favorite.
“There’s really no part of us that’s intimidated or scared,” said Clayberg, the PFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. “We’re certainly well aware of how good Iowa State is and the level of football that they play at, but without sounding arrogant, we’re Division I football players, too.”
For the Bulldogs, Saturday is a chance to play in a major college football stadium in front of their largest audience ever.
Drake’s final home game drew 1,348 fans. Against Morehead State, they played in front of 3,287 — the second largest attendance they saw this season. The most they have played in front of is 23,132, in a road game earlier this year at FCS power Montana.
“This is gonna be a different level,” Mertes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.