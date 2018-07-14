ELDRIDGE — Grayson Drezek proved timeless hours spent in the batting cage pays of.
Primarily used as a pitcher until the final two weeks of the regular season, Drezek worked on hitting with his father and gave the North Scott coaching staff the confidence to throw him into the lineup.
When the Lancers needed him the most in their Class 4A substate opener, the sophomore came through.
With runners in scoring position and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Drezek hit a fly ball to deep left field that was deep enough to score the winning run and cap off a 2-1 comeback triumph for top-seeded North Scott over upset-minded sixth-seeded Clinton at Lancer Field.
“I was nervous, I’ve never been in that situation before,” Drezek said. “I knew that once I hit it, that was going to be enough for us.”
It puts the Mississippi Athletic Conference champions in a position to earn their first state tournament berth since 2015 on Wednesday night against either Davenport West or Dubuque Senior.
Unlike their counterparts in Substate 5, North Scott (27-10) didn’t fall to the lower seed.
It appeared they might when they were down to their final five outs.
“We kept battling,” Lancers co-head coach Brad Ward said. “We were lucky to be able to grind out a couple runs late.”
Struggling to bring runners across in the first five innings against River Kings (13-20) starter Jared Simpson, the side that was hitting a collective .325 average went to work.
Austin Schneider and Tony Barreca roped singles to opposite sides of the field that put runners on for Cayle Webster, and the senior shortstop smashed a single to right for his second hit in as many innings to tie the game at 1.
“(Simpson) started me off with change-ups and slower fastballs,” Webster said. “I knew what was coming; he left it up a little bit.”
That came after Drezek struck out the side in the top of the sixth, calling it a momentum changer. It took the right-hander 14 pitches to get through his third straight scoreless inning.
“That made me feel good,” Drezek said.
Brooks Sunny was the winning run on Drezek’s sacrifice fly, letting out a big roar as he crossed home plate.
Before scoring in the sixth and seventh frames, North Scott left nine runners on base and accumulated five of their 10 hits.
“We were not hitting in-sync,” Webster said. “We usually flow good together, and it was a rough night. We had to find a way around it.”
Barreca had three hits from the leadoff spot and Drezek allowed four hits, struck out seven and had two base runners reach in the final three innings.
It was a gratifying performance from Drezek, who missed the postseason last year due to injury.
“I told the coaches I was all for this game and I was going to give my heart out for this team,” he said. “They trust me and the confidence booster is amazing.”
Clinton’s lone run was produced by three straight singles from the top of the order. Kevin Cunningham’s squad now must replace seven seniors including Simpson and their second best hitter Brennen Lemke.
“Having three hits in a row against a quality pitcher was a good sign,” Cunningham said. “We got some kids coming up in the program, I’m really optimistic over the next three-to-four years.”
Given a tussle in their opener, the Lancers aren’t taking anyone for granted as they await their opponent for Wednesday’s contest.
“It’s substate and we have to go out and play every game our hardest,” Webster said. “No game is going to be a cake walk.”
