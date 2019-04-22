CAMBRIDGE — An East Chicago, Ind., man appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday after an incident April 19 in Colona.
Angel D. Figueroa, 23, was charged with two counts of Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing, Class 4 felony possession of cannabis, Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, Class 1 felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and Class 3 possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
According to the aggravated fleeing charges, Figueroa drove a 2013 Ford Focus on Sixth Street in Colona in excess of 21 miles per hour over the speed limit to elude police and disobeyed at least two traffic control devices, being stop signs at 7th Avenue and Sixth Street and 8th Avenue and Sixth Street.
He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a peace officer for allegedly running from Colona Police Officer Adam Hull and possession of drug paraphernalia, a grinder.
Judge Terry Patton set bond at $100,000 for Figueroa on April 20. He was arraigned in court Monday by Judge Dana McReynolds, who set a preliminary hearing for April 29. Figueroa indicated he will hire private counsel.
