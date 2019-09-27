Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bracewell Stadium

Last week: Central dropped a 46-7 contest at home to Pleasant Valley. Burlington lost at Fort Madison 28-6. 

Last meeting: Central 44, Burlington 7 (2018)

Overview: The Blue Devils have scored only 21 points in the past three games, but they have a chance to break out against a Burlington team which has allowed at least 26 points in every game. Sam Strang has a team-high 12 tackles for loss for Central, which won its last trip to Burlington three years ago 19-14. The Grayhounds beat Clinton for their only win, 33-26. QB Brock Dengler has passed for 487 yards and six touchdowns. 

