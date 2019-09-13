Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., TouVelle Stadium

Last week: Hempstead rolled past Cedar Rapids Washington 47-14. Bettendorf blitzed Iowa City West 42-15. 

Last meeting: Bettendorf 29, Hempstead 21 (2018)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Internet: https://network1sports.com/station/qcsportsnetbett

Overview: The Bulldogs' Harrison Bey-Buie has seven touchdowns and 352 rushing yards in two games, a total which ranks among the top five in 4A. Bettendorf will wear a decal with the initials "MDF" on its helmets for the remainder of the season. It is to honor former longtime assistant coach Kevin Freking's mother Mary who passed away last week. Hempstead has good size up front with seven players listed at 265 pounds or more.

