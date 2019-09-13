Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last week: Wahlert was clobbered at home by Assumption 42-7. Central DeWitt lost at Maquoketa, 29-7.

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Wahlert 13 (2018)

Twitter: @sbatt79

Overview: Injuries are hitting the Sabers early as both starting quarterback Henry Bloom and running back Zach Hinkle are banged up after the first two games. John McConohy saw the majority of the snaps in the loss to Maquoketa, throwing for 69 yards and two interceptions. Wahlert struggled to move the ball against Assumption, piling up 212 yards of offense. Gabe Anstoetter provides a big-play threat in the backfield, averaging 12.4 yards per carry.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments