Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Wahlert was clobbered at home by Assumption 42-7. Central DeWitt lost at Maquoketa, 29-7.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Wahlert 13 (2018)
Twitter: @sbatt79
Overview: Injuries are hitting the Sabers early as both starting quarterback Henry Bloom and running back Zach Hinkle are banged up after the first two games. John McConohy saw the majority of the snaps in the loss to Maquoketa, throwing for 69 yards and two interceptions. Wahlert struggled to move the ball against Assumption, piling up 212 yards of offense. Gabe Anstoetter provides a big-play threat in the backfield, averaging 12.4 yards per carry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.