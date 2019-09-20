Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field
Last week: Dubuque Wahlert slipped to Central DeWitt 16-14. Clinton fell short 33-26 against Burlington.
Last meeting: Clinton 41, Dubuque Wahlert 0 (2018)
Overview: Clinton showed some growth on the offensive end last week. Sophomore Jai Jensen threw for 171 yards and senior Ulysses Patterson rushed for 102. The River Kings had 316 total yards after totaling less than 200 each of the first two weeks. Two of Wahlert's three games have been decided by two points. Junior Gabe Anstoetter is averaging 12 yards per carry on 22 rushes. Clinton is on the road for the next two weeks.
