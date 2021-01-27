Duchene's leads Predators over Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Nick Cousins had the regulation goal for Nashville.

Ryan Carpenter had the Chicago goal. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row, but have earned at least one standings point in their last five games.

It was the second straight night the teams needed extra time to decide the game. Nashville won Tuesday night's first game of the back-to-back set on an overtime goal by captain Roman Josi.

In the tiebreaker, Duchene skated down the center of the ice, froze Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen with a forehand move before lifting a backhand under the crossbar of the fallen goaltender.

Cousins scored the game's first goal at 5:24 of the third period.

After Chicago turned the puck over just inside the Nashville blue line, Duchene chipped the puck off of the glass and Cousins outmaneuvered Chicago defenseman Calvin de Haan to take control of the puck. Cousins skated down the right side on a 2-on-1 and snapped a quick wrist shot between the pads of Lankinen from the right circle.