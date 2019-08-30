Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Wilton
Last year: Durant 7-3, Wilton 8-2
Last meeting: Wilton 27, Durant 13 (2018)
Overview: Both teams are coming off postseason berths, but both also have to replace some key players from those teams. Wilton is essentially starting from scratch, returning just two touchdowns from the 47 they scored last season. Durant has a little bit more returning, including offensive lineman Joe Lilienthal, who is committed to South Dakota. Wilton has won by at least two scores in each of the last four meetings.
