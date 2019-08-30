Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Wilton

Last year: Durant 7-3, Wilton 8-2

Last meeting: Wilton 27, Durant 13 (2018)

Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88

Overview: Both teams are coming off postseason berths, but both also have to replace some key players from those teams. Wilton is essentially starting from scratch, returning just two touchdowns from the 47 they scored last season. Durant has a little bit more returning, including offensive lineman Joe Lilienthal, who is committed to South Dakota. Wilton has won by at least two scores in each of the last four meetings.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments