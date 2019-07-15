The second annual Durant Car Show will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Durant High School Parking lot, 408 7th St., Durant, Iowa. It’s free to the public. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. Categories include classic, custom, modern muscle, muscle, import, rat rod and truck, as well as motorcycles.

