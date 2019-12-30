You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dylan Frittelli
0 comments

Dylan Frittelli

071419-tpc-js-003

Dylan Frittelli of Johannesburg, South Africa, hoists the trophy over his head, Sunday, July 14, 2019, after final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He won by two strokes for his first tour win.

The John Deere Classic has a long history of having first-time winners on the PGA Tour and Frittelli helped perpetuate that legacy.

The 29-year-old South African became the 23rd first-time winner of the JDC with a two-stroke victory in July at TPC Deere Run. Frittelli shot a 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley, who registered the best final-round score in the history of the tournament with a 10-under 61.

Frittelli came into the JDC ranked 133rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, but he did not make a bogey in the final 44 holes of the tournament to walk away with the $1,080,000 first prize.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News