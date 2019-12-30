Dylan Frittelli

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The John Deere Classic has a long history of having first-time winners on the PGA Tour and Frittelli helped perpetuate that legacy.

The 29-year-old South African became the 23rd first-time winner of the JDC with a two-stroke victory in July at TPC Deere Run. Frittelli shot a 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley, who registered the best final-round score in the history of the tournament with a 10-under 61.

Frittelli came into the JDC ranked 133rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, but he did not make a bogey in the final 44 holes of the tournament to walk away with the $1,080,000 first prize.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.