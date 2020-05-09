Dynamo Dresden's return halted with 2 more cases of COVID-19

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Two players at German second division side Dynamo Dresden tested positive for the new coronavirus on Saturday, putting on hold the club's planned return to soccer next weekend.

Dresden was to play Hannover away on May 17 when the league resumes after a two-month suspension, but the entire squad, coaching and supervisory staff must now go into 14 days of quarantine at home.

"We are in contact with the responsible health authorities and the league to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in any games over the next 14 days," Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said.

The players were not identified. Their positive results for COVID-19 were found in a third wave of tests conducted at the club on Friday as part of the league's hygiene protocol to get soccer back underway in Germany.

One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the first wave of tests and has been in quarantine since May 3. There were no positive cases in the second wave on May 4. The team returned to full training on Thursday, when the German soccer league announced the Bundesliga and second division would restart on May 16.