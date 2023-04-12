CEDAR RAPIDS — Three home runs allowed stranding 12 runners on base doomed the Quad Cities River Bandits in their 10-5 setback to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday night.

The Bandits (0-5) remain in search of that elusive first win of the season heading into the third game of the six-game road trip at PG Cares Field.

Scoring five runs marks a new season-high for Quad Cities, but so did the 10 runs given up with six of them coming in the opening two innings.

Getting that final out proved to be the back-breaker.

Ben Ross torched a pitch from Bandits starter Tyson Guerrero with two outs in the bottom of the first over the fence for an early 2-0 lead for Cedar Rapids (5-0). In the second, Emmanuel Rodriguez deposited a three-run home run and the lead grew to 6-1.

Quad Cities started a much-needed rally.

No. 8 hitter Kale Emshoff launched his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth that cut its deficit to 6-4. It added another run in the sixth on a solo long ball off the bat of Shervyn Newton.

The Kernels added a run in the sixth, two more in the seventh and another insurance score in the eighth to remain perfect in the early stretch of the Midwest League campaign.

Six different Quad Cities hitters notched a hit with Emshoff driving in multiple runs. Cayden Wallace and Juan Carlos Negret joined Newton in driving in a run while Carter Jensen drew two walks.

Guerrero was saddled with his first loss of the season, allowing six earned runs and three walks while striking out five in four innings of work.