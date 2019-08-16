The Clinton LumberKings trailed by three after 2 1/2 innings and could never quite catch up in dropping the rubber game of a home series to the Burlington Bees 4-3 on Friday.
The game started off well for the LumberKings, with Clinton starter Josh Roberson retiring the side in the first and shortstop Christopher Torres starting the home half of the inning with a single and coming around to score on J.D. Osborne's sacrifice fly.
The Bees started to get to Roberson (1-4) in the second, however, as an Adrian Rondon single and a Francisco Del Valle walk preceded Harrison Wenson's three-run homer to make it 3-1.
Then in the third, Livan Soto singled to lead off for the Bees and moved to second on a throwing error by Clinton third baseman Bubba Hollins. Jordyn Adams then doubled to make it 4-1.
In all Roberson gave up four runs on four hits and one walk over three innings.
After falling down by three, the LumberKings didn't get another baserunner off Burlington starter Clayton Chatham until the sixth inning. Kameron Misner laced a one-out single to center, and Will Banfield reached on a throwing error to put runners at first and second.
Evan Edwards followed with a single to bring home Misner and move Banfield to second, ending Chatham's night.
Bubba Hollins struck out, but Davis Bradshaw followed by singling home Banfield, with Edwards moving to third and Bradshaw to second on the throw. Samuel Castro grounded out to end the threat, though, and the LumberKings only managed one baserunner over the final three innings off the Burlington bullpen.
Relievers Cam Baird and Manuel Rodriguez helped keep the LumberKings in the game, with Baird throwing two scoreless innings and Rodriguez finishing off the final four scoreless frames.
