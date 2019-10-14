• 3537 Archer Drive, East Moline; 309-752-0019, eastmocoffee.com, bit.ly/2AZlPIS
Cinnamon Roll Latte? Check. Gingerbread Latte? Check. Salted Caramel Latte? Check. These are just a few of the sippable selections to enjoy this fall at East Moline Coffee Company.
“There's so many different options,” said manager Jessica Anderson.
With real brown sugar and brown sugar cinnamon syrup, the Cinnamon Roll Latte is “a really tasty treat,” she said. As are the Gingerbread Latte, which is made with gingerbread syrup, and the Salted Caramel Latte, which is made with either syrup or Ghirardelli salted caramel sauce.
The East Moline Coffee Company also has a large bulletin board that boasts barista recommendations, plus a weekly drink special.
Adding seasonal drinks to the menu leads people to crave them, Anderson said. "They know that they’re seasonal and they're limited, so everyone's kind of anxious and excited to get them in."
Anderson said the East Moline Coffee Company also stocks dairy and non-dairy milks, as well as “a ton of sugar-free options.”
At East Moline Coffee Company, I chose:
• Cinnamon Roll Latte: Cinnamon rolls, typically, are a two-hands-plate-and-fork type of treat that taste best when they are warm, which means you can't safely eat them in the car on the way to work. Thankfully, the East Moline Coffee Company has made the delectable pastry into a latte — with whipped cream and cinnamon on top.
Like a liquid cinnamon roll, this drink is straight out of my fall dreams. It's warm and sweet — but not too sweet — and it tastes exactly like home feels: warm, cozy and dreamy.
