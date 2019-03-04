The Moline Police Department confirmed this morning that the man wounded at Shooting Sports died Saturday. The death is being investigated as an accident.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified him this morning as Evan Martin, 31, East Moline. An autopsy was scheduled for today.
