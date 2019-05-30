From June 1 through Aug. 4, the East Moline Municipal pool at 4011 Archer Drive will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m., and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for those who are 17 and younger or 60 and older.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Whqnqv.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments