East Moline Public Library receives $100,000 from Carver Charitable Trust

The East Moline Public Library announced last week that the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has pledged $100,000 to support the Library’s efforts to expand its current space. East Moline Public Library sees over 100,000 guests annually.

The new space this donation will help fund is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%. With this donation, the Library is more than 65% towards completing its $7.8 million goal.

To date, over $3.7 million has been raised. “This is a significant contribution that will be a keystone gift in order to bring about the new library,” Laura Long, director of East Moline Public Library, said.

Troy Ross, CEO of the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, also commented.

“For over 30 years, our trust has been committed to the same ideals Roy Carver spoke in his lifetime: youth and education," Ross said. "This donation will allow the East Moline Public Library to continue that vital task of educating our youth.”

