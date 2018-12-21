Eastern Iowa Community College has scheduled cooking classes for the month of January in the college's West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. They include:
- Mediterranean Seafood Dinner brings the taste of the Mediterranean to the Midwest by showing cooks how to prepare an appetizer, salad and entrée featuring a variety of fish, mollusks, and crustaceans. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 9. Class ID 1400. Cost $69.
- Eggs, Eggs, Beautiful Eggs reveals the versatility of this staple food by teaching cooks the art of making a cheese soufflé, puffy omelet, quiche, Dutch pancake and custard as a savory side dish. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10. Class ID 1344. Cost $49.
- Ole, What’s Paella is a classic and tasty dish with seafood that you’ll make and love. It was originally a dish always cooked outdoors, but you will learn how to prepare a genuine Valenciana Paella with directions for stovetop cooking. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17. Class ID 1431. Cost $49.
- Crackers don’t have to just come in a box. In this class you will learn how to make your own! Start out making delicious graham crackers and move to savory delights. Now, who will bring the cheese spread? Class will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24. Class ID 1343. Cost $49.
- Winning Appetizer’s/Super Bowl Party will bring your Big Game party to a whole new level by teaching you how to create mouth-watering menu items. Learn how to prepare a wide assortment of appetizers that are stuffed, rolled, fried, baked and trayed using an array of meats, cheeses, seafood and veggies. Class will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 31. Class ID 1399. Cost $49.
To register call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.
