Bellevue Comets

2018 record: 10-1, 5-0 Class 1A District 4

Head coach: Chet Knake (10th season); Matt Jaeger (first season)

Impact players: Isaac Carter, OL/DL, sr.; Ty Kloser, K, jr.; Ben Parker, RB/LB, sr.

Fresh faces: Max Jackson, QB, jr.; Colby Sieverding, WR, so.; Jacob Waller, TE/LB, so.

Quick fact: This is the first time the Comets have had co-coaches after making the playoffs in five straight seasons.

Schedule:

Aug 30 — Edgewood-Colesburg; Sept. 6 — at Camanche; 13 — Monticello; 20 — at Clayton Ridge; 27 — at West Branch; Oct. 4 — Dyersville Beckman; 11 — at North Cedar; 18 — at Northeast; 25 — Cascade

Camanche Indians

2018 record: 4-5, 2-3 Class 2A District 5

Head coach: Dustin Coit (second season)

Impact players: Ethan Buckley, WR/LB, sr.; Zayne Feller, OL/LB, jr.; Paytin Nicol, OL/DE, sr.

Fresh faces: Mike Delzell, OL/LB, so.; Kyle Deweerdt, WR/DB, jr.; L.J. Henderson, RB/WR/DE, sr.

Quick fact: Henderson is a transfer from Clinton. He was the River Kings' second leading tackler last season.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at Northeast; Sept. 6 — Bellevue; 13 — at North Cedar; 20 — Central DeWitt; 27 — Tipton; Oct. 4 — at Louisa-Muscatine; 11 — Mount Vernon; 18 — at West Liberty; 25 — at West Burlington/Notre Dame

Columbus Wildcats

2018 record: 0-9, 0-5 Class 1A District 5

Head coach: Tyler Kibbee (first season)

Impact players: Mason Hodges, FB/LB, jr.; Jorge Miranda, OL/DL, sr.; Will Schwab, RB/LB, jr.

Fresh faces: Bryan Miranda, OL/DL, so.; Bawi UK, QB/DB, so.

Quick fact: Of Schwab's seven catches last year, three were touchdowns, most on the team.

Schedule:

Aug. 23 — Cardinal (L, 38-0); 30 — Highland; Sept. 6 — at GMG; 13 — at Louisa-Muscatine; 20 — North Cedar; 27 — Van Buren Community; Oct. 4 — at Mediapolis; 11 — at Sigourney-Keota; 18 — Wilton; 25 — at Wapello

Durant Wildcats

2018 record: 7-3, 5-0 Class A District 6

Head coach: Joel Diederichs (third season)

Impact players: Marcus Engstler, WR/DB, sr.; Joe Lilienthal, OL/DL, sr.; Jake Willkomm, WR/DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Nolan DeLong, FB/LB, so.; Tony Dillabough, WR/DB, jr.; Keagan Head, QB, jr.

Quick fact: The Wildcats have improved their win total each season under Diederichs, and their seven wins were more than the previous three years combined.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at Wilton; Sept. 6 — at North Cedar; 13 — at Tipton; 20 — Wapello; 27 — Belle Plaine; Oct. 4 — at Cardinal; 11 — Highland; 18 — at B- G-M; 25 — Pekin

Easton Valley River Hawks

2018 record: 5-4, 4-3 8-player District 3

Head coach: Tony Johnson (second season)

Impact players: Braydin Farrell, LB, sr.; Cade Jargo, WR, sr.; Nate Trenkamp, QB, sr.

Fresh faces: Porter Fuegen, DB, jr.; Draken Kramer, DL, jr.; Kolton Murphy, RB, jr.

Quick fact: Trenkamp led 8-player football with 2,619 passing yards and Jargo led that class with 1,106 receiving yards last season.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at Dunkerton; Sept. 6 — Lone Tree; 13 — Central Elkader; 20 — at Midland; 27 — Springville; Oct. 4 — at Central City; 11 — Kee; 18 — at Turkey Valley; 25 — West Central

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

2018 record: 3-6, 1-4 Class 1A District 5

Head coach: Eric Gabe (second season)

Impact players: Hayden Calvelage, RB/LB, jr.; Brock Jeambey, WR/DB, sr.; Chase Kruse, QB/DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Wylie Jacobs, WR/DB, sr.; Kaden Schneider, WR/DB, sr.

Quick fact: Entering his third year as a starter, Kruse has thrown for 2,563 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 1,410 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at Wapello; Sept. 6 — Van Buren; 13 — Columbus Community; 20 — at Mediapolis; 27 — at West Burlington/Notre Dame; Oct. 4 — Camanche; 11 — at West Liberty; 18 — Tipton; 25 — Mount Vernon

Maquoketa Cardinals

2018 record: 1-8, 1-4 Class 3A District 4

Head coach: Kevin Bowman (14th season)

Impact players: Caiden Atienza, WR, jr.; Kannon Coakley, QB/DB, jr.; Taven Rich, OL/DL, sr.

Fresh faces: Isaac Crist, WR/DE, sr.; Hunter Connolly, DB, jr.

Quick fact: Of the Cardinals' 18 returning starters, seven are juniors.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at Anamosa; Sept. 6 — Central DeWitt; 13 — Independence; 20 — at Mount Vernon; 27 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Oct. 4 — Marion; 11 — at Center Point-Urbana; 18 — Dubuque Wahlert; 25 — at Western Dubuque

Midland Eagles

2018 record: 9-2, 6-1 8-player District 3

Head coach: Lennie Miller (second season)

Impact players: Jensen Dodge, WR, sr.; Britan Martens, QB, sr.; Hunter Shoaff, DL, sr.

Fresh faces: Carson Hunter, QB/DB, jr.; Kole Michaud, RB/LB, jr.

Quick fact: Martens amassed 2,500 total yards and 43 total touchdowns to help the Eagles reach the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at Lone Tree; Sept. 6 — Dunkerton; 13 — at Turkey Valley; 20 — Easton Valley; 27 — Central Elkader; Oct. 4 — at West Central; 11 — Springville; 18 — at Central City; 25 — Kee

North Cedar Knights

2018 record: 1-8, 0-5 Class 1A District 4

Head coach: Adam Hadenfeldt (fourth season)

Impact players: Brody Hawtrey, RB/DB, sr.; Ethan Sahr, QB/DB, sr.; Tyler Thurston, OL, sr.

Fresh faces: Brayden Kreel, OL/LB, so.; Jaxon Sander, QB/DB, so.; Gage Walshire, TE/LB, jr.

Quick fact: Senior lineman Caden Wendt is coming back from injury but has a scholarship offer from Division II Wayne State.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — Tipton; Sept. 6 — at Durant; 13 — Camanche; 20 — at Columbus Community; 27 — at Cascade; Oct. 4 — West Branch; 11 — at Bellevue; 18 — at Dyersville Beckman; 25 — Northeast

Northeast Rebels

2018 record: 1-8, 1-4 Class AA District 4

Head coach: Mark Lee (first season)

Impact players: Atzin Dondiego, DL, sr.; Dakota Stevenson, RB, sr.; Riley Wolfe, QB, sr.

Fresh faces: Liam Maze, LB, sr.; Jacob Mickelson, LB, sr.

Quick fact: The Rebels have not reached the postseason since 2009, the longest drought among the Eastern Iowa area teams.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — Camanche; Sept. 6 — Wilton; 13 — at Wapello; 20 — Alburnett; 27 — Dyersville Beckman; Oct. 4 — at Cascade; 11 — at West Branch; 18 — Bellevue; 25 —at North Cedar

Tipton Tigers

2018 record: 6-3, 3-2 Class 2A District 5

Head coach: Mark Langenfeld (first season)

Impact players: Frank Bierman, TE/DE, sr.; Connor Hermiston, RB/TE/LB, sr.; Austin Lenz, RB/DB, sr.

Fresh faces: Cody Koch, OL/DL, so.; Nile Schuett, TE/DE, jr.; Nolan Ohrt, OL/DL, sr.

Quick fact: Bierman is receiving interest on both sides of the ball from Iowa and South Dakota.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — at North Cedar; Sept. 6 — at Vinton-Shellsburg; 13 — Durant; 20 — West Branch; 27 — at Camanche; Oct. 4 — Mount Vernon; 11 — West Burlington/Notre Dame; 18 — at Louisa-Muscatine; 25 — West Liberty

Wapello Indians

2018 record: 5-4, 3-2 Class 1A District 5

Head coach: Todd Parsons (21st season)

Impact players: Daniel Meeker, WR/DB, sr.; Ricky Pforts, FB/LB, sr.; Rhett Smith, OL/DL, jr.

Fresh faces: Dustin Holmes, OL/DL, jr.; Keaton McConahay, RB/DB, jr.; Tade Parsons, QB, so.

Quick fact: Parsons is the longest-tenured head coach in the Quad-Cities area.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — Louisa-Muscatine; Sept. 6 — at West Branch; 13 — Northeast; 20 — at Durant; 27 — Mediapolis; Oct. 4 — at Wilton; 11 — at Van Buren Community; 18 — Sigourney-Keota; 25 — Columbus Community

West Liberty Comets

2018 record: 8-4, 5-0 Class 2A District 5

Head coach: Jason Iske (fifth season)

Impact players: Talen Dengler, WR/DB, sr.; Will Esmoil, RB/LB, sr.; Lake Newton, WR/DB, jr.

Fresh faces: Jahsiah Galvan, WR/DB, so.; Bryson Iske, WR/DB/LB, sr.; Caleb Wulf, WR/DB, so.

Quick fact: The Comets have improved in every season under Iske, who is 20-20 in four seasons, which includes a trip to the UNI-Dome last year.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — West Branch; Sept. 6 — at Solon; 13 — at Anamosa; 20 — Washington; 27 — at Mount Vernon; Oct. 4 — at West Burlington/Notre Dame; 11 — Louisa-Muscatine; 18 — Camanche; 25 — at Tipton

Wilton Beavers

2018 record: 8-2, 5-0 Class 1A District 5

Head coach: Ryan Hetzler (sixth season)

Impact players: Coy Baker, OL/LB, sr.; Patrick Barszczewski, RB/LB, sr.

Fresh face: Jackson Hull, RB/LB, so.; Mason Ormsby, QB, so.; Colby Sawvell, WR/DB, jr.

Quick fact: The Beavers return just two of the 47 touchdowns they scored last season.

Schedule:

Aug. 30 — Durant; Sept. 6 — at Northeast; 13 — Mid-Prairie; 20 — at Benton Community; 27 — at Sigourney-Keota; Oct. 4 — Wapello; 11 — Mediapolis; 18 — at Columbus Community; 25 — at Van Buren Community

